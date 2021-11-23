MSU women’s hoops dominates Bethune-Cookman

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State women’s basketball took down Bethune-Cookman 94-53 with four Bulldogs scoring in double-figures. MSU completed the first portion of its home schedule with a perfect 4-0 record before heading to Daytona Beach, Fla.

Starting seniors Anastasia Hayes and Rickea Jackson , alongside starting sophomore Jerkaila Jordan dominated for the Bulldogs with double-figure performances. Jordan led all scorers with 20 points while shooting 58% from the field. Jackson earned her first double-double of the season, the fifth of her career, with 17 points and a season-high of 11 rebounds. Hayes posted an overall performance of 14 points with a season-high seven boards and five assists.

Mississippi State took control of the contest with a huge second-quarter performance. The Bulldogs held the Wildcats to just six points while scoring 24, outsourcing BCU by 18. The MSU defense limited Bethune-Cookman to just 15% shooting in the second frame, 2-of-13 from the field, while forcing six turnovers. Overall, in the first half, the Bulldogs converted 18 points off of nine turnovers.

State’s 41-point victory is the largest margin of victory this season. MSU posted another night of season-high rebounds with 50 total rebounds and a best field goal percentage of 48.1%.

Mississippi State will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in Daytona Beach, where they will take on Dayton (Nov. 25) at 11 a.m. CT and No. 16/10 Michigan (Nov. 27) at 3:30 p.m. CT.