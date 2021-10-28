MSU women’s interim coach Doug Novak eager to show fans he’s the right guy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Just one month after Mississippi State women’s basketball hired Doug Novak as an associate head coach, he had to slide into the interim head coach role once Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down due to health concerns.

Now, he’s in the process of winning over the players and preparing to catapult this program back to national prominence. Something this fan base is starved for.

“It’s not gonna be me telling the fans that I am the right guy, we’ll have to show it,” Novak said. “More than anything else, we may have some early growing pains but it will be the growth of our program over time. Our growth from one day to the next, from one week to the next. We will be incredibly persistent in seeking out that growth. Whether I’m the guy or not, what will happen is people will see by the product we put out there not by the words that I say.”

MSU’s season begins November 9th when the Bulldogs host Alabama State.