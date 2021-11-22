MSU women’s volleyball earns top-25 mark

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State head women’s volleyball coach Julie Darty has transformed the Bulldogs.

When Darty first arrived in Starkville, MSU women’s volleyball was coming off a 5-win season. After three years under Darty’s guidance, the Bulldogs earned the program’s first top-25 ranking in the history of the program.

Mississippi State was ranked as No. 24 in the latest edition of the AVCA volleyball poll, on November 11th, 2021. The ranking comes following a 12-game winning for the Bulldogs.

MSU closes out the regular season against Auburn at home November 26th, at 4 p.m. CST.