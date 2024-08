MSU’s Anderson Peters wins bronze in javelin throw at Paris Olympics

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Mississippi State Bulldog Anderson Peters won the bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw for Grenada on Thursday at the Paris Olympics.

This is Peters’ Olympic medal and the first time a Grenadian has medaled in a throwing event. He threw 88.54 meters.

This marks Mississippi State’s first Olympic medal since 2000 and the first medal in a field event in school history.