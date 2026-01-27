MSU’s Archival Project Coordinator shares insights on Lincoln collection

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – The lives and legacies of 2 American presidents are on permanent display at Mississippi State University.

MSU’s Mitchell Memorial Library is home to the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library and the largest private collection of memorabilia related to President Abraham Lincoln.

The Archival Project Coordinator of that collection, Kaelynn Edmondson, shared information and insights about the collection today in Columbus.

If he had only been president during the Civil War or written the Emancipation Proclamation, he would have cemented his legacy. Since he did both and more, he has gone down in History as one of our most influential presidents.

But there is one question visitors always ask: “Why Mississippi?”

“So, our donor, retired Chief Justice Frank Williams, was a part of The Grant Association during the acquisition of the Ulysses S. Grant papers to Mississippi State University, and he really loved how that was handled by the university. And, so he then decided to donate his collection to us in 2017,” said Edmondson.

A special exhibit related to Lincoln’s assassination will be featured in February. The Grant Presidential Library is on the 4th floor of Mitchell Memorial Library at MSU.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.