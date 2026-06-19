MSU’s Ballew Hall recognized for preservation with America 250 Heritage Award

MSU’s Ballew Hall recognized for preservation with America 250 Heritage Award Celebrating Mississippi State’s Ballew Hall earning the 2026 America 250 Heritage Award at the recent Mississippi Heritage Trust ceremony in Brookhaven are, from left, Odie Avery, Mississippi Heritage Trust Board of Trustees president and MSU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences alum; Holly Hawkins, design director and project manager at Belinda Stewart Architects; Cory Gallo, CALS assistant dean and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station assistant director; and Lolly Rash, executive director of the Mississippi Heritage Trust. (Submitted photo) Celebrating Mississippi State’s Ballew Hall earning the 2026 America 250 Heritage Award at the recent Mississippi Heritage Trust ceremony in Brookhaven are, from left, Odie Avery, Mississippi Heritage Trust Board of Trustees president and MSU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences alum; Holly Hawkins, design director and project manager at Belinda Stewart Architects; Cory Gallo, CALS assistant dean and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station assistant director; and Lolly Rash, executive director of the Mississippi Heritage Trust. (Submitted photo)

MSU’s Ballew Hall recognized for preservation with America 250 Heritage Award Mississippi State's Ballew Hall has received a 2026 America 250 Heritage Award for its recent extensive renovations. Built in 1962, the former meat processing building was reimagined as a new administrative space for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The building's historic features include exposed beams, a two-story lightwell, glazed wall tile and restored original metal tracks. (Photo by Emily Grace McCall) Mississippi State's Ballew Hall has received a 2026 America 250 Heritage Award for its recent extensive renovations. Built in 1962, the former meat processing building was reimagined as a new administrative space for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The building's historic features include exposed beams, a two-story lightwell, glazed wall tile and restored original metal tracks. (Photo by Emily Grace McCall)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to an MSU Press Release, Mississippi State’s Ballew Hall has received a 2026 America 250 Heritage Award from the Mississippi Heritage Trust, recognizing the building’s extensive restoration.

Presented biennially, the Heritage Award honors projects that preserve Mississippi’s historic places. Ballew Hall reopened in 2025 following a comprehensive renovation that transformed the former MSU meat science laboratory into modern administrative, meeting, and classroom space while preserving its historic character. Ballew Hall now serves as the hub for the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station.

Cory Gallo, CALS assistant dean and MAFES assistant director, said the restoration honors Ballew Hall’s agricultural legacy while supporting the needs of its occupants today.

“Ballew Hall was built in 1962 and served the university well for classes and meat processing. When the new Meat Science and Muscle Biology Laboratory was constructed, we had the opportunity to reimagine Ballew Hall as an administrative and classroom space,” he said. “The Mississippi Heritage Trust celebrates projects that go the extra mile to preserve the state’s historic places, and this project does that while showcasing our strong connection to the history of agriculture throughout the building.”

Incoming director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, Barry White, said the project demonstrates how historic buildings can be preserved while serving contemporary needs.

“MDAH has worked closely with MSU leadership to understand their programming priorities and to further our shared commitment to preserving the university’s landmark historic structures,” he said. “The rehabilitation of Ballew Hall is an outstanding example of adaptive reuse—respecting the building’s history while meeting modern needs. Its thoughtful design and execution make it a fitting recipient of an America 250 Heritage Award, and we appreciate the vision of MSU and Belinda Stewart Architects in bringing this project to life.”

Along with the new space, the renovation included a new elevator and roof, restored architectural details and improved energy efficiency. Historic features such as exposed beams, a two-story lightwell, glazed wall tile and original metal tracks were preserved and restored. The project was completed by Eupora-based Belinda Stewart Architects and Starkville-based Ethos Contracting Group, both MSU alumni-owned businesses.

Visit MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at www.cals.msstate.edu. Learn more about the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station at mafes.msstate.edu.

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