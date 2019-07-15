MSU’s Dantzler, Thompson Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (MSU Athletics) – College football’s summer watch list season opened Monday and Mississippi State was well represented with a pair of defensive standouts on the 25th annual Chuck Bednarik Award list.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler and linebacker Erroll Thompson were included on the preseason list for the award, which has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995.

The Bednarik Award put 80 players on its watch list, including 15 from the SEC. Mississippi State, Alabama, Florida and LSU were the SEC programs with multiple selections on the list

Former MSU standouts Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat were semifinalists for the award last year. Simmons also was a semifinalist in 2017.

A preseason All-American, Dantzler is arguably the top returning SEC cornerback this year. He ranked second in the conference last season among corners with a 41.1 passer rating allowed, according to PFF, and was one of only four SEC cornerbacks that did not allow a touchdown (min. 345 coverage snaps played). The Louisiana product also had a pair of interceptions and led the Bulldogs in passes defended (11).

Thompson, State’s defensive team captain for the upcoming season and a preseason All-SEC selection, was a leader on the top defense in the nation and a second-team All-SEC choice last year. He totaled 87 tackles and was the only SEC linebacker with at least 85 tackles and multiple interceptions in 2018. The Florence, Alabama, native was in a class of his own in coverage among SEC linebackers last season with a 56.2 passer rating allowed, according to Pro Football Focus (min. 200 coverage snaps), and he tied for third in total pressures (19)

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Oct. 29, and the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12. The formal presentation of the award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 13, 2020.

