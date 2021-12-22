MSU’s Denae Carter named SEC Freshman of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — After three days of outstanding play, Mississippi State women’s basketball forward Denae Carter earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

During MSU’s three day multi-team event, Carter recorded a double-double in all three games the Bulldogs competed in.

Carter had been coming off the bench for state until Sunday’s game against Jackson State. Against the Tigers in her first career start, Carter recorded a season high 17 points and tied her season best of 14 rebounds.

Carter and the Bulldogs open up SEC play in Starkville on December 30th against Florida at 6 p.m. CST.