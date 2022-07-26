MSU’s director of flight research says the university is an academic leader

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University researchers are helping government and private industries take flight.

Director of the university’s Raspet Flight Research Lab Thomas Brooks spoke at the Rotary Club Tuesday.

He says the research lab’s focus relates to the FAA’s interest in improving drone technology that can assist with package deliveries, agricultural businesses, medicine, and law enforcement working on investigations.

“UAS (unmanned aerial vehicle) is changing aviation at a rate that we’ve never seen in my experience. UAS is an exciting area of aviation and it’s exciting because it just proliferates and potentially improves everything that we do in the aviation community.”

Brooks says MSU leads the nation with the largest UAS or unmanned aerial vehicles being flown in academia.