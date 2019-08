STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — After entering into the NCAA transfer portal in June, former Mississippi State shortstop Gunner Halter makes the switch official.

Halter announced on twitter.com Monday afternoon that he’s swapping out maroon for blue. The Overland Park, Kan., native will be attending Oklahoma City University for his senior season.

Halter started in 43 games during the 2019 season finishing with a .287 batting average, one homer and 19 RBI.