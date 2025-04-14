MSU’s International Fiesta breaks records for participation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University brings another annual event for students and the community.

The International Fiesta celebrates the many cultures on MSU’s campus.

This could showcase international homemade dishes, dances, and art.

Another year, another international fiesta makes its way to MSU.

The 33rd annual International Fiesta showcases the diverse cultures on campus.

“Today is a great opportunity for the community and Starkville to come to MSU, teach their kids about MSU, how great the school is and the diversity that is here and so many interesting people and food,” Bonnie Renfroe said. “I’m part of a drum ensemble and representing Ghana today and Brazil.”

The free event featured vendors presenting their cultures in various ways.

Whether it was through their food, performances, or activities, people learned about the countries from which the students traveled to study in the United States.

Event coordinator Karolina Kastsiuchenka appreciates the cultures shown at the fiesta.

“I am also international by origin,” Kastsiuchenka said. “Then, having all of those students gives them a chance to be a part of it to show their culture to the local communities and students at MSU. That is just the best moment. I usually cry during the Parade of Flags because of how important it is to everybody carrying on their flag and showing it to the world.”

The fiesta was able to host a record number of participants, performances, and vendors going on the 33rd year.

“I teach art in the community as an art partner for the Starkville Area Arts Council,” Renfroe said. “I have many things that I do in this community that I’m proud of, and the international fiesta is one of them.”

“Every year when this event comes around in April, I’m just very happy and just so honored to be at this event to help out at least with my organizations or to this year,” Nevarn Josan said. “I’m apart of the executive committee to honor and just be apart of this grand fiesta so it just means a lot to me and I just get to show my culture, my heritage and all.”

There were over 100 countries celebrated at the International Fiesta.

