MSU’s Iverson Molinar wins Howell Trophy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar won the Howell Trophy, given annually to the best men’s basketball player in the state. Molinar is averaging just under 18 points per game, 3 rebounds per game and over 3.6 assists per game for the Bulldogs this year while shooting 46% from the field.

He’s the first Bulldog to win the award since Reggie Perry did during the 2019-20 season. Full details and thoughts from the guard are below: