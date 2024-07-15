MSU’s Jurrangelo Cijntje taken 15th overall by Mariners in 2024 MLB Draft
Mississippi State ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was selected 15th overall by the Seattle Mariners in the first round of the MLB Draft.
The Curacao native is a natural left-hander who began throwing right-handed at 6 years old to be like his dad. His fastball reaches 90+ mph from both sides, but reaches close to 100 mph from his right side.
Cijntje spent two seasons in Starkville, primarily pitching right-handed in his sophomore year. He posted a 3.67 ERA and went 8-2 as a starter in 2024. He threw a career-high 11 strikeouts in a win over Vanderbilt in April.