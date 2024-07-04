MSU’s Summer Scholars on Stage steals the show

"I can't even explain what it's like but it's a great place to be."

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State’s Summer Scholars on Stage offers high school students a chance to shine on stage and behind the scenes.

Students write their own scripts, produce their own music tracks and follow through with auditions, rehearsals, and theatre classes.

At the end of camp, students put on live performances showcasing all of their hard work and talents.

The Summer Scholars Program isn’t your ordinary summer camp. The campers here say that this program builds more than just their theatrical and musical talents. It actually prepares them for life beyond the stage.”

“I want to be the greatest entertainer of all time.”

Kylin Ellis II is a sophomore at Starkville High School and a current camper.

“This program will for sure bring you out of your shell. I was more introverted when I came in and these people have turned me into an extrovert. I’ve become more confident as a person, not just in theater but overall in everything that I do… I want to be the greatest entertainer of all time.”

Paulina Roman is an upcoming freshman at Mississippi State.

This camp isn’t just an act. She says it’s unlike any other summer program in the area.

“Everywhere else, kids are seen as less, especially by adults. It’s like ‘you can’t do this’, they don’t believe in you. This is a place where like they’re like ‘we believe in you. We believe you can do this. And they kinda throw us in the water but that kinda shows us how capable we are. We can do anything we put our minds to and that’s everyone tells kids but they never let them try it out.”

That’s not the case with MSU’s Summer Scholars.

“We write everything from scratch. And then we have to perform it. It’s like everything comes from us. It’s incredible. I can’t even explain what it’s like but it’s a great place to be.”

If you want to catch this live-action play, you have two days to do so. The first day is Friday at 7 pm and then again Saturday at 1 pm here in McCommas Hall at Mississippi State University in Starkville.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X