MSU’s T.K. Martin Center hosts annual Trick or Trot fun run

MSU's T. K. Martin Center welcomes participants to their annual "Trick or Trot" Halloween themed fundraiser and fun-run. (photo by Grace Cockrell.)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release) – According to an MSU Press Release, Mississippi State’s T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability invites families and individuals of all ages to “Trick or Trot” during its 13th annual fun run on October 18 on MSU’s campus.

The center’s largest annual fundraiser kicks off at 9 a.m. with on-site registration and activities for children, and the fun run starts at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear child-friendly costumes as they run, walk, or stroll the 1-mile loop through campus beginning at the center. Cheer stations will be set up along the route to encourage participants, provide candy, and hand out other goodies.

Registration for the fun run and cheer stations is available at www.ecommerce.msstate.edu/tkmartin/funrun. Fun run entry fees are $15 for individuals and $30 for families, which includes registration for up to five immediate family members. Participants may also register at the event at 9 am.

“The Trick or Trot fun run showcases the best of Mississippi State, with our community coming together to support children’s growth and learning,” said Teresa Jayroe, College of Education dean. “Funds raised ensure the T.K. Martin Center can continue making a lasting difference for children and their families.”

Groups such as churches, local clubs, sports teams, or businesses may organize a cheer station with a minimum of five members and are expected to bring candy, bubbles, or other small items to hand out as they cheer on the children. Music and encouraging signs are permitted. While cheer station registration is free, donations are encouraged.

Sponsorship packages for businesses and individuals are available from $100 to $5,000. For more information about becoming a sponsor, contact the center at (662) 325-1028.

“Trick or Trot is not only a fun, family-friendly event, but also a powerful way to bring our community together in support of our students and their families,” said Kasee Stratton-Gadke, executive director of the Mississippi Institute on Disabilities, which houses the T.K. Martin Center. “Every sponsorship and every step taken in the fun run helps make vital therapies and services possible. We hope everyone will join us for a morning of connection, celebration and support for our incredible students and team.”

Proceeds from the fun run benefit the center’s Project IMPACT/TKMC School, a special needs preschool and elementary program. Since 2000, the program has offered a continuum of early intervention services to enrich the lives of young children with various special needs along with their families. Services include four classrooms led by early childhood educators, special education teachers and therapists who embed each student’s individual educational goals into daily, developmentally appropriate instructional activities. Speech, occupational and physical therapy also are provided to those who are eligible, while consultation from psychologists and behavior analysts ensures student’s individualized goals are met.

Learn more about the T.K. Martin Center at www.tkmartin.msstate.edu. MSU’s College of Education, home of the Mississippi Institute on Disabilities, also includes five academic departments, a division of education, one research unit and numerous service units. Learn more at https://www.educ.msstate.edu/.

