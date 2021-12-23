MSU’s Tanner, Sims earn preseason honors

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – A pair of Diamond Dawgs were named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Team, the publication announced Tuesday (Dec. 21).

MSU pitcher Landon Sims earned first-team accolades, while catcher Logan Tanner was a second-team selection on Collegiate Baseball’s preseason list.

Sims was a consensus first-team All-America selection and earned All-SEC honors after helping lead State to a national championship in 2021. The right-hander was 5-0 on the year with 13 saves in 25 appearances on the bump. He recorded a 1.44 ERA in 56.1 innings of work, while striking out 100 and only walking 15 batters on the season.

In 2021, Tanner was named to the All-SEC Newcomer team after batting .287 with a team-high 15 home runs, 13 doubles and 53 RBI. He slugged .525 and registered a .382 on base percentage in 67 appearances for the Diamond Dawgs.

Additionally, both Tanner (No. 9) and Sims (No. 20) are among D1Baseball’s Top 100 MLB Draft Prospects for 2022.

On Monday (Dec. 20), Collegiate Baseball ranked Mississippi State ninth nationally in its preseason poll. The Diamond Dawgs tallied 474 points to rank in the top 10 entering the 2022 campaign. The No. 9 ranking marked the third consecutive campaign that State enters a season ranked inside the top 10. The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with four teams in the top 10 and 10 teams in the top 50.