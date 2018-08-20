MTV VMAs 2018 red carpet gallery

By
CBS News
-
0

  • Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Click through to see more photos from the VMAs red carpet. 

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Keltie Knight attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Nessa attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt

  • Winnie Harlow attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt

  • Frankie Grande attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

  • Shawn Mendes attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Jennifer “JWoww” Farley attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Deena Cortese attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Bazzi attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Shanina Shaik attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Madison Beer attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Shay Mitchell attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Bebe Rexha attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Grace VanderWaal attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Michael Avenatti attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Dascha Polanco attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Keegan-Michael Key attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Farrah Abraham attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Rita Ora attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Liam Payne attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Tyga attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Marshmello and Logic attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Camila Cabello attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Amandla Stenberg attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Olivia Munn attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Marshmello attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Chloe X Halle attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • (L-R) Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara, Brandon Arreaga, Austin Porter and Edwin Honoret of PRETTYMUCH attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Ken Jeong attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Logic attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Hayley Kiyoko attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Camila Cabello attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, and Nicole Tuck attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Amber Rose attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • G-Eazy attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Millie Bobby Brown attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Lil Pump attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Anna Kendrick attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • (L-R) Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt, and Heidi Pratt attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • SZA attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Singer Kim Petras attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Shay Mitchell attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Juice Wrld attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • Karlie Kloss attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Blac Chyna attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

  • Tiffany Haddish attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • (L-R) Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Blake Lively attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Kevin Hart attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Scott Rogowsky attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Teyana Taylor attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Iggy Azalea attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

    Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

