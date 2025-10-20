Much Calmer Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After very active weather on Saturday night, we are moving into a more quiet pattern. High temperatures will be in the 70’s all week!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid-40’s – brrr! You will want to grab the jacket if you’ll be outside overnight. It’ll be mostly clear, with a couple of passing clouds possible.

MONDAY: Our winds will shift to a southerly flow, which will bring more moisture to our area. We won’t see any rain as a result of this, but it may feel a little humid at times. The good news is that our afternoon temperatures will be in the 70’s, so it won’t feel muggy. Overall, expect a pleasant fall day!

TUESDAY: A repeat of Monday. High temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the upper-70’s, but it will still be a comfortable day. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for our southern counties on Tuesday, but any rain will likely stay to the south of our area.