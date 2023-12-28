Much Colder Today with Isolated Showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Much colder conditions for today and tomorrow with isolated showers. A nice weekend in store with more sunshine and temperatures will have a slight warm up.

TODAY/TONIGHT – It will be a cold and breezy day for our Thursday with temperatures struggling to get into the upper 40s. Heavy cloud coverage begins to work its way into the region by lunchtime today. It will be a breezy afternoon with winds picking up throughout the day, making it feel much colder. A few brief isolated showers are possible this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Sky conditions remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours and temperatures will drop into the low 30s tonight.

TOMORROW – Much like today, heavy cloud coverage builds into the area for our Friday with another cold day ahead. Isolated showers are possible, mainly to the north. Temperatures are likely to be below freezing to start Friday morning, so there is a slight chance for a few snowflakes mixed in with those isolated showers. However, any mixed precipitation will be for our far northeastern counties. Cold and breezy conditions continue with highs only reaching into the mid 40s.

THIS WEEKEND – This weekend looks much nicer to close out 2023! More sunshine is in store for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures returning into the mid to upper 50s!