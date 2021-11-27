Much warmer air moves in next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures stay below average for a few more days before warmer air arrives later in the week.

SUNDAY: Expect a cloudy start to the day with a shower or two possible, especially in the southern areas. Otherwise, gradual clearing should occur through the day as temperatures climb back into the upper 50s.

MONDAY: A cold start to the week is expected yet again as morning temperatures will be near or just above freezing. Expect mostly sunny sky conditions with highs in the upper 50s in the afternoon.

REST OF WEEK: Gradually moderating temperatures are on tap as an unseasonably warm airmass takes hold. Expect highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, but daytime highs in the 70s appear likely by Thursday and Friday. Another front could arrive next weekend and bring rain chances along with it…stay tuned!