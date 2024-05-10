Finally a break in the humidity

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Yesterday’s storms are out, and some drier air is moving into the Southeast! Expect a relatively pleasant next few days.

FRIDAY: After a toasty and sultry couple days, expect drier air and more pleasant feels for your Friday! Highs will still reach the 70s to low 80s, but it won’t feel any hotter. A refreshing northwest breeze will gust at times up to 20-25 mph as well.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Expect a mainly clear sky with lows dropping into the low 50s – quite pleasant!

WEEKEND: Plenty of sun will continue Saturday with highs near 80 degrees. For Mother’s Day, clouds slowly fill in through the day…but most of the day stays dry. A few evening showers are possible, but any fun stuff with moms during the day should be just fine!

NEXT WEEK: A return to the humidity. Expect a good chance of rain and occasional storms Monday, but severe potential looks low at this time. We’ll stay warm and humid through the week, with on/off storm chances through Thursday.