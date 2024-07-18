Muffins with Mutts: CLHS hosts event to show off adoptable dogs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is nothing better than a warm cup of coffee, homemade muffins, and a furry friend to share it with.

Muffins with Mutts hosted by the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society at Carl Hogan Automotive, is an event where you can enjoy free muffins and coffee while you meet some adoptable dogs.

The outreach coordinator for the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society, Brandy Johnson, said the event is important in more ways than one.

“It really brings a lot of people out to meet the dogs. It’s good enrichment and socialization for the dogs, and we also get an opportunity to talk about the programs that we have. We have of course muffins with mutts, that people are more than welcome to host. We have low-cost spay-neuter programs, we have a trap neuter release program for feral cats, and we do microchips for the community. So it’s a good opportunity for us to just educate the public,” said Johnson.

According to the ASPCA, around 6.3 million animals enter shelters every year but only two-thirds of those animals will be adopted.

