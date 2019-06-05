Multi-million dollar tornado debris cleanup coming to Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A multi-million dollar clean-up is coming to Monroe County, next week.

County leaders have approved a debris removal contract.

Road Manager Sonny Clay believes the price tag will be somewhere between 2.5 to 3 million dollars.

Clay said the company will have at least 15 trucks picking up debris.

Some of the rubble will be taken to an EPA approved burn site in Monroe County.

Removal will start in the Hamilton area on Monday and move to the northern end of the county over time.

The company has 90 days to remove the debris.