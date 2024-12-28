Multi-vehicle crash takes the life of a Fayette woman

FAYETTE, Ala. (WCBI) – A multi-vehicle crash has taken the life of a Fayette woman.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, on Alabama 96 about six miles west of Fayette, in Fayette County.

Phyllis B. Thompson was critically injured when the vehicle she was driving hit a car driven by Bryan K. Wilson II of Bankston.

Thompson’s vehicle then hit an unoccupied vehicle.

Thompson was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Wilson was taken to Fayette Medical Center.

Thursday, Dec. 26, Thompson died at the hospital due to her injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.

