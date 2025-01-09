Multiple agencies come together to open warming shelter

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the threat of a winter storm on its way, Lowndes County EMA director Cindy Lawrence called an emergency meeting about opening a warming shelter in Lowndes County.

Volunteer agencies within the community came together to help make this happen, and Genesis Church in Columbus agreed to open its doors for a week to those seeking shelter.

“I know we talk a lot about the homeless people trying to find shelter, but there are people who have called me who said they have no power in their house. Their power has been cut off. So we are saying that if you don’t have electricity in your house or you don’t have a way of being warm in your home, you are allowed to come to the shelter. I want to help people, especially those persons who use maybe oxygen or, you know, any other thing that uses power. They do have it in the facility that I need to come and make sure they come to the shelter where they can do that also,” said Lawrence.

The shelter is open on January 8, from 3 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Community Liaison for the Columbus Police Department Glenda Richardson said there was a need, and they didn’t want to let residents down. Now, they are bringing together resources and supplies to make this possible.

“So what we have realized is it takes all of us to do this, not just one organization,” said Richardson. “But all of us United Way, the homeless coalition, the police department, the City of Columbus, churches, businesses, and other organizations. It’s going to take all of us to make this happen. And so we have been communicating and we have put the call out and people are answering the calls. We’ve already gotten in money to start buying the things that we’re going to need here. Restaurants are on board. Just everybody’s on board to make this happen. It means a lot to me because I would hate to hear of any person being out in the cold, you know, freezing to death, not having the food or anything they need when we know before. It’s one thing if the weather just sneaks up on you and you don’t have time to prepare for it. But it’s another thing if we know and don’t do anything about it so we don’t have the name, the friendly city, just bearing that name. We truly try to live by what those words are, being friendly to our neighbors and looking out for those that are less fortunate.”

“When you’re the mayor of a city or any type of leadership position, I think your number one concern is the safety and quality of life of your citizens,” said Gaskin.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said this wouldn’t be possible without citizens coming together to do their part.

The shelter opened its doors this afternoon at 3.

There are still some needs, especially volunteers.

Anyone who would like to get involved or donate supplies can call the United Way of Lowndes County, Leonardo Diskmuke with the city of Columbus or the Homeless Coalition.

Genesis Church is located at 1820 23rd Street North, in Columbus.

