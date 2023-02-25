Multiple chances for rain as temperatures remain mild

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs drop into the upper 50s by the end of next week amid the effects of a cold front that will roll through early Friday. In the meantime, many of us will stay mild throughout the week in the 70s. Multiple rain chance throughout the week means that potential to add on to our yearly total is high.

SUNDAY: Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s as a blanket of cloud cover prevails across the region. The stray shower is possible but many of us will remain dry. Lows drop into the low 60s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: highs will remain in the mid to low 70s throughout much of next week, changing only when our next big system moves through the region Thursday into Friday. A cold front will bring highs down quickly from the upper 60s into the upper 50s by Saturday. Chances for showers Monday as well as the plethora of rain chances Wednesday through Thursday provide ample opportunity to add to the year’s rain totals.