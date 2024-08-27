Multiple cities, counties under burn bans in North Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A handful of counties and cities in our viewing area are now under a burn ban.

The city of Starkville and the town of Ackerman are some of the latest to be added to the burn ban list because of weather conditions and the increased risk of grass fires.

Counties such as Monroe, Lee, Carroll, Montgomery, Clay, Winston, and Noxbuee are also included in this list.

Now, under a burn ban any outdoor burnings, unless controlled by the Mississippi Forestry Commission, is illegal.

To learn more information about when these bans will be lifted, or if where you live is being affected, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X