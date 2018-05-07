“Multiple fatalities” in Md. home; search on for suspect

- Advertisement -

BROOKEVILLE, Md. — Police responding to a call for a domestic disturbance with people shot found multiple people dead inside a Brookeville, Maryland home Monday afternoon. Montgomery County police said via Twitter that the suspect, who is believed to be known to police, is not in custody.

They asked residents to shelter in place.

Update to call for domestic disturbance: Multiple fatalities. Suspect involved is believed to be known to police. Suspect not in custody. Cannot confirm if domestic related but do not believe this was random. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) May 7, 2018

Police said they couldn’t confirm whether the deaths were related to a domestic dispute, but they were not believed to be random.

The victims and suspect haven’t been identified.

Brookeville is about 15 miles north of Washington, D.C.