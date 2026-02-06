Multiple fire departments respond to a fire in Union Co.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – Around lunchtime Thursday, the Southeast Fire Department, along with help from New Albany, Ingomar, Center, East Union, Alpine, and West Union, responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of County Road 278.

Southeast Unit 9 and NAFD1 arrived and saw smoke coming from the roof area. A person on scene said all occupants were out of the home, one family pet had escaped, but there were still more pets inside.

Crews entered the structure, located the fire, and brought out two family pets.

One pet needed medical attention and was given oxygen by EMRs, then given to the family for further care.

The other pet brought out appeared to be healthy.

The fire was brought under control quickly.

There was significant fire damage to two rooms along with heat and smoke.

