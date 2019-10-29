Multiple homes on fire after plane crashes in New Jersey

Colonia, New Jersey – A small plane crashed into a home in Colonia Tuesday morning. At least three homes were on fire following the crash, according to CBS New York, and the Colonia Fire Department said they were “trying to save the neighborhood.”

As many as 200 firefighters were said to be battling the blazes after a Cessna 414 crashed into the home at 11 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the number of people on board or their conditions, or of injuries within the buildings.

Colonia section of woodbridge twp 2nd alarm…80 Berkley Ave…plane crash into home…2 structures involved in fire — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) October 29, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.