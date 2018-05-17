Multiple injuries reported after school bus, dump truck crash in N.J.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — Multiple injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a serious crash on a New Jersey highway Thursday morning, CBS New York reports. A dump truck and a school bus crashed in the town of Mount Olive, according to Mayor Robert Greenbaum.

“It’s a horrific scene,” Greenbaum said, according to NorthJersey.com

- Advertisement -

The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. on I-80 westbound near Exit 25 and Route 206. The cabin of the bus appeared to have come completely off its chassis, and the bus was resting on its side in the median of the highway.

Numerous people could be seen gathered in the median apparently treating injuries.

Crash investigation on Route 80 by mile marker 25. Route 80 closed both directions. Westbound traffic being diverted at exit 26. Expect heavy traffic and delays on Route 46. — Mount Olive Police (@MOPD) May 17, 2018

Traffic was shut down on I-80 in both directions near the site of the accident. Some lanes have since reopened.

UPDATE- On I-80 eastbound, right and center lanes reopened near Exit 25 – Rte. 206 Mount Olive. I-80 westbound remains closed, motorists advised to use alternate routes. Use caution, expect delays. — NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) May 17, 2018

ROUTE 18 ramps closed and detoured both directions at Exit 7 – Brighton Av (Wall Twp) due to incident investigation. Use caution, use alternate routes. — NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) May 17, 2018

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information on the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.