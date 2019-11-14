Multiple people injured in shooting at California high school

Multiple people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a high school in Southern California, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS Los Angeles at least five people were injured in the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.
It was unclear how many of those people had been shot. A hospital said on Twitter it was treating two patients from the shooting who were in critical condition and that three more patients were en route.
The sheriff’s department described a suspect as an Asian male wearing black clothing who was last seen at the school.
Authorities search for the suspect
Eric Ortiz from the sheriff’s department told KCBS-TV that a search for the suspect is ongoing.
He said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt and blue jeans.
He said authorities don’t know his motive or who he is.
“We just want this to end peacefully,” Ortiz said.
Schools placed on lockdown
All schools in the area of the shooting went on lockdown, Ortiz said, while authorities looked for the suspect.
William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita later said all lockdowns were lifted with the exception of Arroyo Seco and Saugus.