Multiple people injured in shooting at California high school

Multiple people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a high school in Southern California, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS Los Angeles at least five people were injured in the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

It was unclear how many of those people had been shot. A hospital said on Twitter it was treating two patients from the shooting who were in critical condition and that three more patients were en route.

The sheriff’s department described a suspect as an Asian male wearing black clothing who was last seen at the school.