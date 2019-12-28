Multiple people stabbed at synagogue in Rockland County

Multiple people were stabbed Saturday night at a synagogue in New York’s Rockland County, CBS New York reports. At least five people were stabbed, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

CBS New York reports at least four people were taken to the hospital. Two of them were taken to Westchester Medical’s trauma center with serious injuries.

The attack occurred during a Hanukkah celebration at Rabbi Rottenberg’s Shul in Monsey, New York. Video outside the shul posted to social media shows a large police and medical personnel presence.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large, according to The New York Times.

“I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight,” NY Attorney General Letitia James tweeted Saturday night. “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”

“Horrific,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. “So many Jewish families in our city have close ties to Monsey. We cannot overstate the fear people are feeling right now. I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith.”

“We will NOT allow this to become the new normal,” the mayor added. “We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park.”

“Being Jewish should not mean living in fear. These reports are heartbreaking and horrifying,” New York City comptroller Scott Stringer said on Twitter. “I want to be very clear: we must redouble our efforts to keep our community safe in the face of rising anti-Semitism.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.