Multiple suspects in child sex crimes have preliminary hearing in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala., (WCBI) – Two of five suspects in sex crimes against children in Pickens County had their preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Winston Bishop and Roderick Granger went before Judge Lance Bailey in Carrollton for their preliminary hearing.

Bishop and Granger were bound over to the action of the Pickens County Grand Jury.

This stems from an incident that took place in February 2026.

Granger was a math teacher at Aliceville High, but Bishop’s role at the high school isn’t listed on the school’s website.

During their preliminary hearing, the attorneys for both Bishop and Granger attempted to lower their $1 million bonds.

But Bailey denied the motion for reduction.

Bishop and Granger remain in the Pickens County Jail. Three others are currently awaiting their preliminary hearings.

Antavius Belgrave, Caminon Gray, and Lakeitha Colvin-Wilkins will have their preliminary hearings in the coming months.

Tune in on WCBI News tonight to learn more.

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