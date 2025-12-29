Multiple teens face charges for alleged vandalism in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several teens are facing charges in Lee County for alleged vandalism.

On Saturday, December 27, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of destruction to mailboxes and damage to structures and vehicles in the Palmetto area.

Deputies responded and conducted a traffic stop on a suspected vehicle.

Based on evidence recovered during the stop, three 18-year-olds were arrested and taken to the Lee County Adult Detention Center, while one juvenile was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The 18-year-olds have been charged with multiple counts of misdemeanor malicious mischief.

The juvenile was charged with one count of malicious mischief and referred to Lee County Youth Court.

Additional charges are expected.

If you believe you are a victim of these incidents in the Palmetto area, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

