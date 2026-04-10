Multiple Tupelo streets set for paving work April 13–17

TUPLEO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo’s Public Works Department will have a contractor milling and/or paving streets next week, weather permitting.

According to the city of Tupelo, the streets affected will be Summerlin Drive, Hillridge Drive, Northcrest Cove, Countryside Drive, Rowan Oak Street, Orleans Place, Briarwood Lane, Vermelle Drive, and Willena Circle on April 13-17.

Public Works is requesting that residents and visitors not park on the street within the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for street improvements to be performed.

If you have any questions, contact the Public Works Department at (662) 841-6457.