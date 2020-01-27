Mural of Kobe and Gigi pops up in LA

Murals honoring Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, are popping up all over Los Angeles, where Bryant spent 20 seasons with the Lakers.

One particular mural is drawing widespread attention locally and beyond. Artist Jules Muck, who paints murals across buildings in the Los Angeles area, spray painted a portrait of Bryant and Gigi in the Mid-City neighborhood. The mural recreates a popular photo of Bryant and Gianna taken from the five-time NBA champion’s Instagram, and is captioned with a banner that reads “Kobe & Gigi Forever Daddy’s Girl.”

Another makeshift memorial formed underneath a different mural of Bryant on Lebanon Street in downtown Los Angeles, CBS LA reports. Devastated fans left hundreds of handwritten tributes to the NBA All-Star.

Sunday night, fans also gathered outside the Staples Center, the home of the Lakers where the 41-year-old basketball superstar had some of his most iconic moments. Thousands of people wearing Bryant jerseys and other Lakers gear mourned together, even as the Grammy Awards went on inside.

Space for fans was made outside the Lakers’ training facility, and inside the security gates, people were allowed to sign a large white canvas.

Another memorial popped up near the site of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, Gigi and seven others. The helicopter was heading to Thousand Oaks where Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy was holding a game. A memorial is growing outside that facility as well.

The Bryants lived in Pelican Crest and fans have left flowers, notes, balloons and candles outside the gated community since news of the player’s death broke.

In addition to the fan-made memorials, many landmarks in Los Angeles were lit up in Lakers colors — purple and gold — to celebrate Bryant’s career. Even Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Bryant is tied for the record for most points scored in a game by a single player at the venue, was bathed in Lakers’ colors Sunday.

