Murder and Accessory indictments handed down in December shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County Grand Jury hands down 2 indictments in a December homicide in Columbus Heights.

Monta Deshun Harris and Tommy Earl Dora, Junior both face charges in the shooting death of 22 year old Lamaceo Smith on December 21st 2021.

Harris, the accused trigger man in the shooting, is charged with Murder, and Dora is charged as an Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Lamaceo Smith was shot in the chest on Kaye Drive near the community center in the Columbus Heights development in Lowndes County.

According to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, witnesses reported that Dora and Harris had argued with Lamaceo Smith the night of the shooting.