Murder investigation underway in Fayette County, Al.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Al. (WCBI)- A gruesome discovery has the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and Alabama Bureau of Investigation searching for a suspected killer.

The bodies of 2 men were found near the Fayette and Walker County lines on Fish Hatchery Road, about 2 miles from Carbon Hill.

Fayette County Sheriff Rodney Ingle said they’re investigating the bodies as a double homicide, but there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 205-932-3205.