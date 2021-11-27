Murder suspect escapes from the hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man wanted for over a dozen charges, including multiple murders in Mississippi is on the run.

According to our news partner WXXV, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says 20-year-old Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins was hospitalized after being involved in a shooting in Moss Point. That shooting is being investigated by Moss Point Police.

During his hospitalization, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell was told by Meridian Police that Hopkins is wanted for two murders in that city. Hopkins has over a dozen various charges in the city of Meridian.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, Hopkins told a deputy he had to use the bathroom managed to escape. Surveillance from a nearby hotel in Pascagoula shows Hopkins changing out of his hospital gown into a black hoodie and a blanket wrapped around his waist. Hopkins found the clothes from an unlocked car in the hotel parking lot.

An internal investigation is taking place on how Hopkins escaped.

The warrants don't stop there, Hopkins is wanted for drug charges in Gulport as well.

Hopkins is 6’2″ and weighs about 185 pounds. He is considered dangerous.

