Murder suspect mistakenly released from custody

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second murder suspect that was supposed to be housed in the Lowndes County jail was released from custody. Now, he’s back behind bars after less than a week on the run from the law.

Malcolm Hill was charged with capital murder. He and Victoria Slayton were accused of killing Marcus Pate in October 2018.

- Advertisement -

We’ve confirmed Hill is now in the Lowndes County jail, after being released from custody.

Our sources told us that the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department became aware Hill was not in law enforcement custody on October 28.

Hill was on probation when he was indicted for capital murder.

He was then sent to a Mississippi Department of Corrections facility until his arraignment on August 23 and denied bond.

Our law enforcement sources said that’s when Hill was returned to the MDOC facility to complete his revoked probation sentence.

The problem came when it was discovered a detainer or a hold was not put on Hill when he was denied bond for the capital murder charge.

An MDOC spokesperson told WCBI Hill was released on probation on October 25 in Lee County.

So, on paper, it appeared Hill was free to go. That’s why MDOC released him. Again, MDOC had no paperwork to prohibit Hill from being let go.

Hill was captured in Foley, Alabama on October 30.

We are told he was returned to Lowndes County on Saturday after an extradition hearing.

The sheriff’s department has not released any information about Hill’s release.

This news comes just weeks after another murder suspect, Joshua Murry, was released from custody due a paperwork issue.

The sheriff’s office said they thought a hold was placed on Murry after he was arraigned for first-degree murder in the death of Jarrel Ward.

It turned out there was in no hold placed on him for that charge, meaning MDOC had no reason to keep him locked up.

Murry turned himself in.

We’ve reached out to the Sheriff’s Department for comment, as well as Hill’s attorney.