Murder suspect turns himself in to law enforcement

Columbus's first homicide of 2023 left several others injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- 30-year-old Undra Lamorris Williams has turned himself in, to law enforcement Willams was wanted for the murder in a Friday night shooting that happened at Inferno in Columbus.

One person died and four more were injured after the shooting. The gunfire started at 11:45 on Friday, May 26th.

Chief Daughtry issued a public appeal to locate Williams at 3:08 Saturday. At 6:53 p.m. Williams voluntarily surrendered and was placed under arrest.

33-year-old Devan Thompson was shot and killed while. 38-year-old Nikita Chandler was shot in the left chest area. 39-year-old Roderick Williams was grazed in the shoulder, 30-year-old Amber Shirley was shot in the foot, and 48-year-old Gregory Morris was shot in the left chest area.

A large crowd was outside the nightspot as officers collected evidence and looked for witnesses.

District attorney Scott Colom and Columbus police Chief Joseph Daughtry are expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, to discuss the shooting.