Murry charged with Murder in Lowndes County homicide investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County murder suspect has now officially been charged for the crime.

Sheriff Mike Arledge announced Monday that Joshua Murry is charged with Murder, following the death of Jarrel Ward, 24.

Ward, you may remember was reported missing at the end of July.

His body was found days later on Sand Road in Lowndes County.

Murry will have his initial appearance within 48 hours and will have his case presented to a Lowndes County Grand Jury in October.

Starkville and Columbus police departments, as well as, Arkansas law enforcement assisted the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.