Music flows through MUW library for concert series

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Usually, the library is a quiet spot. But on the MUW campus, it was filled with music.

Mississippi University for Women’s Department of Music and the Fant Library collaborated for the Music in the Library Concert Series.

The monthly event is a day concert inside the library that includes performances by students and guest artists.

It featured a variety of music from piano and other instruments, along with modern and classical compositions.

The professor for Music at MUW, Valentin Bogdan, said the series was inspired by former professor, Joe Alexander who passed away last summer.

“The library is a bastion of knowledge. It’s trying out new things and what would be better than having a concert and having new music and having folks listen to music maybe that they haven’t heard before? Dr. Bonnie Camp, who is one of our W alumnae, gave us this beautiful piano that we performed on today. We didn’t have a piano when we first started. So, it was mostly instrumental,” said Bogdan.

All of the events are free and open to the public. The next performance will be on March 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kossen Auditorium.

