MUW and EMCC partner to establish new paths for technical degree explorers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A partnership between Mississippi University for Women and East Mississippi Community College has created a new pathway for those exploring career-technical degrees.

Today, MUW President Nora Miller and EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks signed a memorandum of agreement to establish a new way for students pursuing career- technical degrees to also complete a Bachelor’s Degree in a shorter timeframe.

Students who earn a career-technical degree at EMCC can transfer up to 40 career-technical education credit hours and 90 total credit hours to MUW to finish their Bachelor’s Degree.

This adds up to 3 years at EMCC, and 1 year at MUW for students to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science in-person or online.

Alsobrooks and Miller say this has been in the works for a number of years and are excited to see how this helps students’ success.

“It allows students to get a very affordable education. They are able to enjoy the small classes at EMCC and then feel familiar here because we also have small classes. So, it’s a good atmosphere for students, they’re able to stay in the community if they are working or have family, it’s a convenient way for them to finish their degree,” said Nora.

“It’s gonna offer so many opportunities for students that perhaps has degrees in mechatronics, industrial maintenance, and culinary. They’ll have an easier pathway to get a Bachelorette Degree, and it helps them, and it helps our local industry. I think that industries are really looking for people with technical skills and some other skills to be able to advance in their organization. So this is just a really great opportunity for all the parties,” said Scott.

Students will have the option to pursue a Master of Business Administration in a 5th year.

Alsobrooks says he encourages those interested in pursuing this pathway to get in touch with the Communiversity staff and EMCC staff and talk to an advisor or faculty member.

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