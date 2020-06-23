MUW announces fall semester plans in light of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — As universities across the country create a safe plan for reopening in light of COVID-19.

Mississippi University for Women has its plan ready to implement for the fall semester.

Scott Tollison, Vice President of Academic Affairs at MUW, said there will be several changes to the fall semester schedule.

“What we are looking to do is condense the fall semester so that our students can be off campus by the time the Thanksgiving holiday begins,” said Tollison. “So what that is going to allow us to do is have an extended holiday break for our students, but its also going to allow them to return to their homes and not have to travel back to campus after Thanksgiving.”

Tollison said the university started planning in April, he believes this approach is the best option moving forward.

“We formed a campus renewal task force at the end of April,” said Tollison. “And we’ve been meeting weekly since that time. It’s part of the task force renewal process. We have six working groups consisting of 41 members and they’ve been working with different stakeholders across the campus in the community to learn best practices and academic continuity and business operations, student well-being.”

Tollison said there may be some challenges at first.

“We are going to have a campus environment where we are going to be working for ways to increase our physical distancing,” he said. “You know everyone has for the past several months. So communicating to our students the best way to do that and making sure that they know the best practices and health and safety and ways to protect themselves as well as the community that they are a part of.”

