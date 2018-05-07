MUW Baseball Team Selected to Play in USCAA Small College World Series

(Photo Courtesy: MUW Athletics)

COLUMBUS, Miss. – The W baseball team will continue its season when it travels to DuBois, Penn. to participate in the United States College Athletic Association Small College World Series. The Owls, now 19-13 on the season, grabbed the inaugural season bid ranking eighth nationally among USCAA institutions.

“I’m glad we were selected,” said Head Coach Matthew Wolfenbarger. “I think we deserved it, especially for a first year program for the things that we have done, the record we’ve had, and the some of the teams we’ve beat, and just the way the guys have stayed dedicated and worked hard in the weight room and played hard all practice.”

In a dynamic first season, the Owls have played 32 games to maintained a .318 batting average, a .436 on base percentage, and a .413 slugging percentage.

Owls baseball MVP Damain Benefield leads his team in almost every category with .429 batting average, a .530 on base percentage, and a .736 slugging percentage. In 28 games, the freshman infielder has racked up 91 at-bats, 24 runs, and 39 hits (10 doubles and six homeruns) for 32 RBIs.

The W’s Male Athlete of the Year Will Peters has spent his first season as an Owl splitting his time between fielding duties and pitching to become one of the greatest assets to The W baseball team. The freshman utility player has played in 31 games for 106 at-bats, 27 runs, 37 hits (five doubles and two triples) for 19 RBIs. As a hitter, he maintains a .349 batting average, a .442 on base percentage, and a .434 slugging percentage. On the mound, the Tallassee, Ala. native holds a 7-2 record for three complete games with 49.1 innings pitched and 36 strikeouts.

Also carrying pitching duties, Drew Williams has made 10 appearances with 10 starts for a 6-3 record and six complete games. The freshman right-hander has pitched 60.1 innings for 39 strikeouts.

The Owls baseball team will take on Florida National University in the first round of the tournament. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST at Kenneth “Gamey” Showers Field. To get the latest on the tournament, visit smallcollegeworldseries.com.