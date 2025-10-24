MUW celebrates Sonya Kovalevsky High School Mathematics Day

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Math is everywhere. That’s one of the messages behind Mississippi University for Women’s celebration of

Sonya Kovalevsky High School Mathematics Day.

The annual event gives high school students the chance to see math in action, and works to make the subject more accessible and relatable to their daily lives.

There were presentations and small group sessions throughout the day.

But the big draw is a timed math competition with MUW Scholarships on the line for the top finishers.

It’s not so much about equations and “problems”, but discovering what math can do.

“Math is accessible. They can see math a lot and form a lot in places, and it’s less about showing them actual equations and things like that.”

“We want them to experience just where math can crop up, and, you know, just see it everywhere,” said MUW Coordinator for Kovalevsky Day, Dr. Joshua Hanes.

Sonya Kovalevsky was the first woman to earn a doctorate in mathematics.

