MUW chooses new name, asks lawmakers to approve

MUW announces its selection for a new name

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women announces its selection for a new name.

University President Nora Miller unveiled the name on Monday morning during convocation.

Miller says the name “Mississippi Brightwell University” was selected after discussions with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and stakeholders.

The university is asking for legislation to be presented by lawmakers and approved this session.

MUW wants the name change to take effect July 1.

WCBI will have more on this story tonight on WCBI News at 5 & 6.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X