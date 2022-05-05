MUW Class of 2022 will graduate on Mother’s Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women’s class of 2022 will cross the stage this weekend.

The W is hosting ceremonies Friday and Saturday for Spring Graduates.

A pinning and degree conferral ceremony for the Associate and Bachelors of Nursing Programs will be held Friday at 2 PM

Saturday there will be two graduation ceremonies. First, up will be the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business and Professional Studies at 11 A.M.

Then at 2 P.M., graduates of the School of Education and the College of Nursing and Health Science will receive their degrees.

All ceremonies will be held in Rent Auditorium at Whitfield Hall.